Vaughan digs up the past, tweets his memory of Ahmedabad pitch after watching 'pace and bounce' in IPL Qualifier 2

Former England captain Michael Vaughan jogged down memory lane to take a sly dig at the Ahmedabad pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Vaughan's remark was directed at the Ahmedabad pitch in general. The surface which hosted the IPL 2022 qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was a lively pitch, a stark contrast to the one that Vaughan reckoned, which previously hosted international matches at the venue.

Also Read: IPL 2022 - Jos Buttler serves up a magical treat

"Great to see some pace & bounce in the pitch in Ahmedabad !! Last time I watched I remember it resembling a beach," Vaughan tweeted with a tongue emoji.

Great to see some pace & bounce in the pitch in Ahmedabad !! Last time I watched I remember it resembling a beach .. 😜😜 #IPL2022 #RCB #RR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

Basically, with this tweet, Vaughan dug up the past, indirectly bringing up the 2021 Test match between India and England played at this very venue. The third Test match of the series was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the first ever Test match at the world's largest stadium. However, the match ended up attracting controversy as it got over inside two days. A total of 30 wickets fell in two days as India ransacked England by 10 wickets with Axar Patel running roughshod with a match-haul of 11 wickets for 70 runs.

While the pitch came under a lot of criticism with the ICC giving it an ‘average’ rating. The match finished in just 140.2 overs. England were bowled out for 112 and 81, while India scored 145 in the first innings and chased down 49 without losing a wicket. The Chennai track was widely criticised by several former England players, Vaughan included.

The former England captain took repeated digs at the surface, once mocking it by sharing a photo of a dug-up land in small town at Wilmslow in England. He had captioned it, ‘preparations going well for the fourth Test’, as the final match was going to be held at the same venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON