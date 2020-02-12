ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand

cricket

Following a wicket-less show in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers which was announced on Wednesday. In the batting charts, India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma continue to hog the top two positions respectively. New Zealand blanked India 3-0 in the series and this is the first time in 31 years that the ‘Men in Blue’ have been whitewashed in an ODI series (minimum three matches).

After leading the charts for a considerable amount of time, Bumrah dropped down to second spot in the ODI rankings with 719 rating points. What’s more striking is that Kiwis pacer Trent Boult (727), who didn’t even feature in the series, has displaced Bumrah as the number one ranked bowler in the world.

Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Bumrah had a torrid time in New Zealand as the Indian seamer failed to get a single wicket in three matches. This is the first time in a bilateral ODI series that Bumrah has returned empty handed. He was economical with his bowling but failed to get wickets which allowed New Zealand to chase down high totals in both 1st and 3rd ODI.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (701), South Africa speedster (674) and Australia pacer Pat Cummins (673) complete the top five list for bowlers.

Meanwhile, Kohli remains the top-ranked batsman in the world with 869 rating points. He accumulated just 75 runs in three innings against the Kiwis but that hasn’t changed his position in the ranking charts. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma (855), who missed the ODI series due to a hamstring injury, continues to occupy the second place, ahead of Pakistan’s Babar Azam (829).

Ross Taylor (828) scored a fine century in the first ODI against India and followed it up with a half-century as he was named the man of the series. He moved a spot up to the fourth, displacing South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis (803), who moves down to the fifth spot.

In the all-rounders department, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (301) tops the list followed by England’s Ben Stokes (294) and Pakistan’s Imad Wasim (278). India have only one representation in the top-10 with Ravindra Jadeja (246) moving three places up to seventh spot.