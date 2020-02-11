India vs New Zealand: For first time in bilateral ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah goes wicketless

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:26 IST

India suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand. This is the first time in 31 years since India have lost all the ODIs in a bilateral series. Even though skipper Virat Kohli stated that ODIs are not as important as T20Is and Tests in this calendar year, a thought which was iterated by Yuzvendra Chahal at the post-match press conference at Bay Oval, the series has definitely some question marks in front of Kohli & co, one of them being Jasprit Bumrah’s form.

Bumrah had a torrid time in New Zealand as the Indian seamer failed to get a single wicket in 3 ODIs. This is for the first time in a bilateral ODI series that Bumrah has returned empty handed. He was economical with his bowling, but failed to get wickets which allowed New Zealand to chase down high totals in both 1st and 3rd ODI.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi bat for India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series

Bumrah, in the series, bowled 30 overs, and gave away 167 runs at an economy of 5.56, but picked up zero wickets. Apart from NZ skipper Mitchell Santner and another India youngster Navdeep Saini, Bumrah is only the third bowler who did not get a single wicket in the series.

In the 3rd ODI at Bay Oval on Tuesday, Bumrah recorded figures of 50/0 in his 10 overs. Overall, this is the fourth consecutive ODI in which Bumrah has not been able to pick up wickets.

Also read: ODI series defeat not something very serious to ponder about - Yuzvendra Chahal

After the series defeat, Kohli blamed the poor fielding for India’s struggles in the series: “I think the first match, we were pretty much in the contest. All three games, the composure and the way we fielded wasn’t good enough for international cricket. The way we came back was a positive for us. In the field, we weren’t good enough at all. (On New Zealand) We played really well in the T20 series, here in the ODIs, a couple of new guys, good experience for them,” he said. But, Bumrah’s form in the ODIs, too, is starting to become a subject of concern for Indian team.

India and New Zealand will play two-match Test series starting from next Thursday. And Kohli and the Indian dugout will hope the Indian seamer returns to his best with the red ball.