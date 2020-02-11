Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi bat for India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series

cricket

The chances of India and Pakistan taking part in a bilateral series is almost non-existent at this point but former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh both believe that the two countries playing each other will be good for cricket. Both Yuvraj and Afridi still play franchise cricket after retiring from international games and they were at the Expo 2020 Dubai cricket tournament final. Afridi made it clear that he wants India and Pakistan to resume their cricketing ties and even said that their bilateral series will be bigger than the Ashes Test series which is played between Australia and England.

“I think, if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. However, we don’t seem to get it. We are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together.”

“I think we need to put a few things behind us as well and so does India. We need to sit down together at a table and talk things out,” Afridi said to Sport360.

Yuvraj agreed with his fellow all-rounder and said that although the developments are not in their hands, he would like to see more of India vs Pakistan matches as they are better for the sport.

“I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands. We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India v Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport,” Yuvraj said.