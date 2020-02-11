e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

IND vs NZ: Courtesy of his latest fifty, Shreyas Iyer surpassed former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell’s mark to set a new world record.

cricket Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Shreyas Iyer
File image of India cricketer Shreyas Iyer(AP)
         

India batsman Shreyas Iyer continued his rich vein of form and slammed a fine half-century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Iyer has now slammed eight fifties and one century in 17 matches and his average reads in excess of 49 while his strike rate is better than run-a-ball. Courtesy of his latest fifty, Iyer surpassed former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell’s mark to set a new world record.

Also Read: Lowest in 5 years: Kohli’s average takes a beating after indifferent series

Iyer now holds the record for best percentage of 50+ scores in ODIs. The right-hander has nine 50+ scores in 16 innings in 50-over format and his percentage reads 56.25. Earlier, the record was held by Chappell, who had eight 50+ scores in 16 innings.

Highest percentage of 50+ scores (min. 10 innings)

56.2 (9/16): Shreyas Iyer (IND)

50.0 (8/16): Ian Chappell (AUS)

50.0 (5/10): Aaqib Ilyas (OMN)

44.5 (8/18): Anshuman Rath (HK)

43.7 (7/16): Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Also Read: Kapil Dev explains why India don’t play Kuldeep & Chahal together 

India have faced a conundrum to designate a permanent batsman at the crucial number position in the past. The side has experimented with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik in recent times but Iyer seems to have consolidated his spot as India’s No. 4, and stats also back-up these claims.

After the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, Iyer has recorded the best batting average among all the players who have been tried in this position. Iyer has scored runs at an average of 56.80 which is more than Dinesh Karthik (52.80), MS Dhoni (45.00), Ambati Rayudu (42.18) and Ajinkya Rahane (35.00).

Also Read: 2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final

Since 2019, Iyer also has the 5th best batting average among all the players who have batted at least 5 innings at no.4 position in the ODIs across the world.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news