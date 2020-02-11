India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:48 IST

India batsman Shreyas Iyer continued his rich vein of form and slammed a fine half-century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Iyer has now slammed eight fifties and one century in 17 matches and his average reads in excess of 49 while his strike rate is better than run-a-ball. Courtesy of his latest fifty, Iyer surpassed former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell’s mark to set a new world record.

Iyer now holds the record for best percentage of 50+ scores in ODIs. The right-hander has nine 50+ scores in 16 innings in 50-over format and his percentage reads 56.25. Earlier, the record was held by Chappell, who had eight 50+ scores in 16 innings.

Highest percentage of 50+ scores (min. 10 innings)

56.2 (9/16): Shreyas Iyer (IND)

50.0 (8/16): Ian Chappell (AUS)

50.0 (5/10): Aaqib Ilyas (OMN)

44.5 (8/18): Anshuman Rath (HK)

43.7 (7/16): Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

India have faced a conundrum to designate a permanent batsman at the crucial number position in the past. The side has experimented with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik in recent times but Iyer seems to have consolidated his spot as India’s No. 4, and stats also back-up these claims.

After the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, Iyer has recorded the best batting average among all the players who have been tried in this position. Iyer has scored runs at an average of 56.80 which is more than Dinesh Karthik (52.80), MS Dhoni (45.00), Ambati Rayudu (42.18) and Ajinkya Rahane (35.00).

Since 2019, Iyer also has the 5th best batting average among all the players who have batted at least 5 innings at no.4 position in the ODIs across the world.