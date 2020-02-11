India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul emulates Rahul Dravid’s 21-year-old feat in 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:30 IST

Virat Kohli’s decision to give the dual role of batting and wicket-keeping to KL Rahul immediately drew comparisons with former captain Sourav Ganguly’s gamble with Rahul Dravid. Ganguly had asked Dravid to take up full-time keeping duties in ODIs ahead of 2003 ODI World Cup just like Kohli has done with KL Rahul keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. Till Tuesday, the KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid comparisons were only theoretical and tactical. But after KL Rahul’s hundred in the 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui, the comparisons got the statistical backing. (India vs New Zealand live score 3rd ODI)

Rahul became the first Indian wicket-keeper to hit a century outside Asia after Dravid’s effort in the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka at Taunton.Dravid had scored 135 in that match against Sri Lanka and also kept wickets.

MS Dhoni does not have a hundred outside Asia in ODIs.

This was also the first ODI hundred hundred by an Indian player batting at No. 5 or below since MS Dhoni’s 134 against England at Cuttack in Jan 2017.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

Rahul’s 4th ODI hundred took India to 296 for 7 after being sent in by New Zealand in the 3rd ODI.

Rahul made 112 runs (from 113 balls), including nine fours and two sixes, as he rescued India from 62/3 in the 13th over after being sent in to bat. He put on 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 balls) for the fourth wicket, and later on another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 off 48 balls) for the fifth wicket. For New Zealand, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, Hamish Bennett finished with 4/64 from ten overs to emerge as the most successful bowler.

India made another poor start. Kyle Jamieson (1/53) bowled opener Mayank Agarwal (1), who has suffered a torrid tour of New Zealand thus far. The big blow came when captain Virat Kohli (9) was out, caught at third man in the seventh over.

The other opener Prithvi Shaw provided the initial flourish with 40 off 42 balls, including three fours and two sixes. But, he was run-out going for a suicidal second run in the 13th over.

Iyer and Rahul then took charge of the proceedings, and anchored the Indian innings. The former batted steadily and reached his half century off 52 balls, his third 50-plus score in this series.

But Iyer could not carry on as he was caught off Jimmy Neesham (1/50) as the ball looped up, for a soft dismissal.

It was down to Rahul then, who crossed 50 off 66 balls. His partnership with Pandey progressed well as India reached 250 in the 45th over.

Rahul’s hundred came off 104 balls, and he perished in a bid to accelerate thereafter. This is where India’s innings fell apart, as Pandey also holed out off Bennett shortly afterwards.

India lost three wickets for 27 runs in the death overs and could not reach 300 despite the middle-order flourish.

(With agency inputs)