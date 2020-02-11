India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand opt to bowl; India bring Manish Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav at Mount Maunganui

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui. India made one change to their side, bringing in Manish Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav even as Rishabh Pant continued to warm the benches. New Zealand, Williamson was back in place of Tom Blundell and Mark Champman made way for Mitchell Santner. 10 days back they were here for the final match of the T20I series under complete different circumstances. India were 4-0 ahead, looking inflict a historic 5-0 whitewash but On Tuesday they will aim to avoid the first whitewash against New Zealand in a series involving three or more matches.

Live score India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI:

7:20 hrs:Pitch report! According to VVS Laxman and Scott Styris, the pitch on offer at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is rock solid beneath. They say there may be assisantance for the seamers early as there is some grass cover but once the moisture dries out it will be good for batting.

7:16 hrs: “We wanted to bat first anyway. As Kane said, it’s a new wicket, looks pretty nice from the outside. Just a hard surface and good grass on it. Plus we wanted to put up a total on the board as we’ve spoken about. We don’t have anything to lose, so we can go out there and play positive cricket,” said India captain Virat Kohli.

7:14 hrs: “Obviously a new surface, yes a few unknowns. We will have to wait and see, usually it’s a good surface. The fight throughout, something that we can be proud of. Staying in there and putting the pressure on the opposition. India has been really pleasing to see, so hopefully we can keep continuing some of those things,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

7:10 hrs: India (Playing XI) Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett

7:07 hrs: One change for India, Two changes for New Zealand!India have brought in Manish Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav. New Zealand, on the other hand, have got Williamson in place of Blundell and Mitchell Santner replaces Mark Chapman.

7:00 hrs: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first.

6:52 hrs: Can Southee get Kohli again? “It is your job to take wickets...And Virat is a great player and he has been in great form. Especially in run chases he is exceptional, so I guess it’s always nice to see the back of him. I didn’t know that was the most...,” said Tim Southee.

6:46 hrs: ‘Understanding grounds important’!“There are no grounds alike in New Zealand, so it is very important to understand the ground dimensions. How to bowl, etc. In each game, as a bowler, you may have to change your plan because the last game in Auckland, straight boundaries were short,” said India pacer Shardul Thakur ahead of the 3rd ODI.

6:42 hrs: Changes likely for India! Will Rishabh Pant get a game? Will Manish Pandey slot in the middle order? Will India rest Jasprit Bumrah? Chances are all these questions might get an affirmative response as India look to make full use of the final match before the Test series.

6:40 hrs:Kane Williamson to be back! Regular New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had a full session on the eve of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. He is set to return after missing out the final two T20Is and the first two ODIs against India.

6:35 hrs: A bright and sunny afternoon at Mount Maunganui

A bright and sunny day here in Tauranga for the final ODI game.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/I0Q0DZj4JE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2020

6:30 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live updates of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Bay Oval and New Zealand. The mornings still give chills in India but in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, it is bright and sunny.