India vs New Zealand: Centurion KL Rahul achieves impressive feat at Bay Oval

IND vs NZ: KL Rahul slammed his fourth century in 50-over format and was responsible for India posting a fighting total after yet another poor show from the top-order.

cricket Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s KL Rahul celebrates his 100 runs.
India’s KL Rahul celebrates his 100 runs.(AFP)
         

India cricketer KL Rahul achieved an impressive feat after he slammed a majestic ton against New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Rahul slammed his fourth century in 50-over format and was responsible for India posting a fighting total after yet another poor show from the top-order.

Also Read: Lowest in 5 years: Kohli’s average takes a beating after indifferent series

Rahul also etched his name in history books as he became the first India batsman to score a century against Kiwis in New Zealand while coming to bat at number five or below. Overall, he became the second Indian batsmen to score a ton in New Zealand at number five or below after Suresh Raina, who slammed a century against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup.

A batsman scoring a century at number five is such a rare occasion for India as the last batsman to hit a ton at this spot was former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who did so against England in 2017.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record

Also, Rahul managed to surpass skipper Virat Kohli in an elite list led by opener Shikhar Dhawan. Following his latest century, Rahul has gone past the three-figure mark four times in just 31 innings.Kohli had taken 36 innings to do so and therefore, he now takes up the third spot. As for Dhawan, he continues to top the charts as he had scored his fourth century in 24th innings.

