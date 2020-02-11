India vs New Zealand: First time in 31 years! India suffer ODI series whitewash

cricket

Henry Nicholls scored a gritty 80 off 103 balls while Colin de Grandhomme scored a quick-fire 58 off just 28 deliveries to guide New Zealand to a comfortable five-wicket victory over India in the third ODI encounter in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Chasing 297, Nicholls and Guptill (66) provided a brilliant foundation for the Kiwis and a late onslaught by Tom Latham and de Grandhomme was enough to clinch the encounter. As a result, New Zealand finished a 3-0 whitewash in the series - something India have not faced since 1989. The last time India lost all the matches in an ODI series (min 3 matches) was back in ‘89 against West Indies.

India getting whitewashed in a series (3+ ODIs)

0-5 vs West Indies 1983/84

0-5 vs West Indies 1988/89

0-3 vs New Zealand 2019/20*

P.S. They lost 0-4 vs SA in 2006/07 with one ODI abandoned.

India got a clean sweep in ODIs (3+ matches):

5-0 by West Indies (home) 1983-84

5-0 by West Indies (away) 1988-89

4-0 by South Africa (away) 2006-07

3-0 by New Zealand (away) 2020*

Earlier, KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7.

Rahul made 112 runs (from 113 balls), including nine fours and two sixes, as he rescued India from 62/3 in the 13th over after being sent in to bat. He put on 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 balls) for the fourth wicket, and later on another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 off 48 balls) for the fifth wicket.

For New Zealand, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, Hamish Bennett finished with 4/64 from ten overs to emerge as the most successful bowler.

