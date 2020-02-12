e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Average of 114.60, 5 wickets - Stats reveal biggest reason behind India’s series loss

India vs New Zealand: Average of 114.60, 5 wickets - Stats reveal biggest reason behind India’s series loss

The pacers were able to pick only five wickets in the 85.2 overs bowled. Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets while Mohammed Shami managed to pick only one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini went wicketless in the entire series.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 08:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s fast bowlers were not able to have any impact on the series
India’s fast bowlers were not able to have any impact on the series(AP)
         

Virat Kohli looked dejected after his side suffered a whitewash in an ODI series for the first time under his watch. After the superb results in the T20I series, India failed to show up in the ODIs as New Zealand found new ways to bounce back and get results in their favour. “The games are not as bad as the scoreline suggests,” Kohli said to the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation. “The first game, we were pretty much in the contest. Again, it boils down to the chances we didn’t grab. And all three games, I thought, the way we fielded and the composure with the ball - I don’t think that was enough to win games of cricket at the international level.

Kohli pointed out at the bowlers and he could have not been more accurate in his assessment. The bowling average of India’s fast bowlers in the series read 114.60 - this is their second-worst in an ODI series of three or more matches. The pacers were able to pick only five wickets in the 85.2 overs bowled. Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets while Mohammed Shami managed to pick only one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini went wicketless in the entire series.

ALSO READ: ‘Bumrah’s a world class-threat’ - NZ skipper Williamson defends India seamer after ODI series

Now, if we pit these numbers against the hosts, there is a massive gulf in the numbers. New Zealand pacers combined to pick up 18 wickets at average of 41.

“With the ball we were not able to make enough breakthroughs. And in the field as well, we were not good at all. So didn’t deserve to be on the winning side at all in the series. Haven’t played so badly, but if you don’t grab your chances at this level then teams are going to hurt you,” Kohli said after the match.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
5 grounds raised by Omar Abdullah’s sister challenging his detention under PSA
5 grounds raised by Omar Abdullah’s sister challenging his detention under PSA
‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy
‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
With 8 members, BJP looks at slightly stronger voice in Delhi assembly
With 8 members, BJP looks at slightly stronger voice in Delhi assembly
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
How the new decade could cause the mass extinction of private car trips
How the new decade could cause the mass extinction of private car trips
How BJP’s clarion call to majority firmed up AAP’s Muslim vote base
How BJP’s clarion call to majority firmed up AAP’s Muslim vote base
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news