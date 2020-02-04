ICC U19 World Cup: ‘He understands batsmanship’ - Twitter in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after century against Pakistan

cricket

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fired India into ICC Under-19 World Cup final as he slammed a majestic century against Pakistan in the semi-final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Courtesy of Jaiswal’s ton, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive U-19 World Cup final. Jaiswal scored 105* off 114 deliveries and his innings included eight boundaries and four massive sixes.

“It’s a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World cup semi-final is something I can’t put into words,” Jaiswal said during the post match presentation. “They bowled well initially and we wanted to ride that out and we knew we could dominate them after that.”

Following his heroics, social media went berserk as people heaped praise on Jaiswal for his unbeaten innings. Legendary Windies cricketer Ian Bishop lauded his batsmanship while former India opener Aakash Chopra branded him as a special player.

India became the first team ever to reach the final of the tournament in three consecutive editions. India lost in the final to West Indies in 2016, before Prithvi Shaw led his bunch to victory over Australia in 2018. India have a chance of extending their record by wining the title for the fifth time, when they play in the summit clash.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*) and Divyansh Saxena (59*) kept a cool head to string together the highest ever opening partnership against Pakistan by any team at this level. The performance of the openers complimented that of the bowlers who produced the goods to restrict a talented Pakistan side to a below par total of 172 runs.

Left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3/28 in 8.1 overs. His new ball partner Kartik Tyagi took 2/32 while leg spinnerRavi Bishnoi ended with figures of 2/46.