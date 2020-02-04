e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup: Comedy of errors as Pakistan batsmen end up at same end to India an easy wicket, Twitter has a field day

IND vs PAK: It was a race between Akram and Nazir to reach the non-striker’s end. Nazir won that race and Atharva Ankolekar threw the ball towards the striker’s end where Jurel whipped off the bails.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan batsmen Qasim Akram and Rohail Nazir involved in a run out against India at the ICC U19 World Cup.
Pakistan were off to a slow start in the crucial ICC U19 World Cup semi-final against India, losing two early wickets. Bit the ‘Men in Green’ were put back on track by captain Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali, who put on 62 runs for the third wicket. But once Haider Ali was out after scoring an impressive half-century, Pakistan needed another partnership to claw their way back in the match.

Qasim Akram was the new man in and he looked to provide support to the in form captain Nazir. Akram pushed on on the off side on the third delivery of the 31st over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and charged down the pitch for a single. His partner Nazir responded initially but soon turned back. It was a race between Akram and Nazir to reach the non-striker’s end. Nazir won that race and Atharva Ankolekar threw the ball towards the striker’s end where Jurel whipped off the bails.

With both batsmen stranded at the same end, it looked like a comedy of errors as Pakistan were dealt another big blow. 

Fans didn’t take kindly to this and were immediately out on Twitter with the daggers. “And comes the trademark Run-Out! How many times have we seen this before??,” wrote another user.

“Performance is Temporory, Run Out is Permanent,” wrote one user. 

“If run out is an art, Pakistan is picasso of it....” wrote another user 

This is the 10th time Pakistan and India are playing each other in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

