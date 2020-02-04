India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC U 19 World Cup 2020: Arch rivals face off to eye final spot
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC U 19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final: A sunny day is expected in Potchefstroom on Tuesday with the temperature expected to hover between 31 degrees and 16 degrees.
11:35 hrs IST
11:32 hrs IST
10:40 hrs IST
Ind vs Pak, live score and updates: Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the last four clash on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semi-final unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one that tests the character of players on either side. A sunny day is expected in Potchefstroom on Tuesday with the temperature expected to hover between 31 degrees and 16 degrees.
Live updates from India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final:-
Clash of two equals
Consider this: Pakistan’s highest score is 294. India’s highest score is 297. India have taken 40 wickets in four games. Pakistan have taken 39. This is going to be a battle between two equals.
An intense battle expected
Both sides look strong, they are unbeaten and they look to be the part. It will be a clash, it will more about handling the nerves. The biggest battle in cricket is here!
Zaheer talks about IND-PAK rivalry
“When you talk about India-Pakistan (matches) that brings out an extra edge to the whole competition. I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well,” said former India Test player Zaheer Khan in the Indian media.