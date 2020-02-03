India vs Pakistan, ICC Under 19 World Cup: A history of intense rivalry - Revisiting how both sides have fared against each other

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:32 IST

The ongoing Under 19 World Cup has entered its business phase and India is all set to take on Pakistan in the semi-final clash. Both these sides are on equal footing as far as the personnel are concerned, but as it happens with any India-Pakistan fixture, the game will be decided on which team holds their nerves better. There have been plenty of memorable encounters between these two sides over the years and here in this article, we revisit all the India vs Pakistan matches at the Under 19 World Cup.

1988: India vs Pakistan McDonald’s Bicentennial Youth World Cup at Wentworth, Mar 2 1988

This was the first time both these sides locked horns at the Youth World Cup back in 1988. Pakistan batted first and posted 194/7 in their 50 overs. In response, India never got going in their chase as they were knocked out in the 40th over for 126 and thus, lost the match by 68 runs.

1998: India vs Pakistan, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Durban, Jan 29 1998

India locked horns with Pakistan in Durban in 1998 and this side was led by Amit Pagnis. Pakistan batted first and were bundled out for 188.

India, in response, chased the target down as the skipper led the charge and the side won the match by 5 wickets.

2002: India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup at Lincoln, Jan 31 2002

The Parthiv Patel-led side batted first but were blown away by the Pakistan fast-bowlers and were shot out for 181.

In response, Pakistan too stuttered but had enough in the tank to crawl home by 2 wickets.

2004: India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup at Dhaka, Feb 29 2004

A strong India side which had the likes of Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina. However, when they batted first, they were bundled out for 169.

Pakistan were not too ruffled in their chase as they breached the target with 5 wickets to spare.

2006: India vs Pakistan, Final ICC Under-19 World Cup at Colombo (RPS), Feb 19 2006

The two sides met in the finale of the tournament and once again, India’s batting flopped. However, this came after Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja combined to bundle out Pakistan for a paltry 109.

However, Anwar Ali breathed fire as he sliced through the Indian batting order to finish with figures of 5 for 35 in 9 overs. India were shot out for 71 and lost the match by 38 runs.

2010: India vs Pakistan, Quarter-Final, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Lincoln

Another contest where both the batting orders failed. India batted first, could only post 114 in 23 overs. In response, Pakistan managed to get to the target in the final over and with 8 wickets down. An absolute humdinger of a contest was won by Pakistan by 2 wickets.

India vs Pakistan, Quarter-Final, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Townsville, Aug 20 2012

The pattern continued even in 2012 as batting first Pakistan was shot out for 136. However, India slipped and stuttered in the chase and could only get home by the barest of margins with only 1 wicket to spare.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Dubai (DSC), Feb 15 2014

India won the toss and batted first and posted a competitive 262/7 in 50 overs. Deepak Hooda was the star of the ball as he picked up a 5-wicket haul and Pakistan were bundled out for 222.

India vs Pakistan, Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Christchurch, Jan 30 2018

Shubman Gill stepped up and slammed a brilliant century as India posted 272/9 in their 50 overs. It was then the turn of pacer Ishan Porel to wreak havoc as he picked up four wickets and Pakistan were knocked over for 69 runs.