Home / Cricket / India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final: Indian pacer wins hearts with kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with a bouncer

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final: Indian pacer wins hearts with kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with a bouncer

IND U19 vs PAK U19: While Kartik Tyagi has been the in-form bowler for India, it was Sushant Mishra who picked up the important wicket of Mohammad Huraira, in his first over.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India’s Sushant Mishra with Pakistan’s Haider Ali during the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final.
India’s Sushant Mishra with Pakistan’s Haider Ali during the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final.(Twitter)
         

An India-Pakistan encounter on a cricket field is expected to be a high voltage clash with players going at each other and not leaving an inch for the opposition. The same was expected as the arch rivals locked horns in the semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

With Pakistan choosing to bat first after winning the toss in the U19 World Cup semi-final, the opportunity was there for the in-form Indian pacers to showcase their skills. Express paceman Kartik Tyagi opened the bowling along with left arm paceman Sushant Mishra. While Tyagi has been the in-form bowler for India, it was Sushant who picked up the important wicket of Mohammad Huraira, in his first over.

INDIA U19 vs PAKSITAN U 19 - LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

Sushant continued to trouble the Pakistan batsmen and ended up hitting Haider Ali on his left shoulder in the fourth over of the innings. Ali had nowhere to hide as the ball came exploding onto his body, he did look to duck but the pace and skid off the deck was just too good.

The Indian paceman immediately went across and asked Haider if he was okay. The Pakistan physio was out in the park for a bit before Haider regained his fitness.

ICC WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL - FULL SCORECARD & LIVE COMMENTARY

Sushant’s gesture is now winning the internet as fans are lauding him for showing good sportsman spirit.

“Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day #SpiritOfCricket,” wrote one Twitter user. 

“Mishra bowls a short delivery that hits Haider Ali’s left shoulder.. #SpiritOfCricket,” wrote another Twiiter user. 

Pakistan and India have played 9 times in the U19 World Cup before this, with Pakistan holding a narrow edge over the Indians, having won 5 times. Pakistan beat India in the final of the 2006 event.

Haider Ali played a good knock of 56 runs off 77 balls, before being dismissed against the run of play by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

