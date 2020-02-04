e-paper
India create history, become first team to reach three straight ICC U-19 World Cup final

IND vs PAK: India lost in the final to West Indies in 2016, before Prithvi Shaw led his bunch to victory over Australia in 2018. India have a chance of extending their record by wining the title for the fifth time, when they play in the summit clash.

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:52 IST
Hindustan Times
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.(Twitter)
         

The Indian under-19 cricket team on Tuesday thrashed arch rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in Potchefstroom to reach the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. India thus became the first team ever to reach the final of the tournament in three consecutive editions. India lost in the final to West Indies in 2016, before Prithvi Shaw led his bunch to victory over Australia in 2018. India have a chance of extending their record by wining the title for the fifth time, when they play in the summit clash.

INDIA vs PAKSITAN - U19 WORLD CUP, SEMI FINAL - FULL SCORECARD & COMMENTARY

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*) and Divyansh Saxena (59*) kept a cool head to string together the highest ever opening partnership against Pakistan by any team at this level. The performance of the openers complimented that of the bowlers who produced the goods to restrict a talented Pakistan side to a below par total of 172 runs.

INDIA vs PAKISTAN - ICC U-19 WORLD CUP, SEMI-FINAL - HIGHLIGHTS

Left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3/28 in 8.1 overs. His new ball partner Kartik Tyagi took 2/32 while leg spinnerRavi Bishnoi ended with figures of 2/46.

India were excellent in the field as well, as they took brilliant catches and affected run outs against a Pakistan team, who looked overawed by the occasion.

ALSO READ: Comedy of errors as Pakistan batsmen end up at same end to India an easy wicket, Twitter has a field day

Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir top scored with 62 runs and shared an important partnership with Haider Ali, who contributed 56 runs. The Indian bowlers made early breakthrough but were kept at bay by the pair of Ali and Nazir.

Once the partnership was broken, it all went pear shaped for Pakistan.

India have previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They finished runners-up in 2006 (losing to Pakistan) and 2016

