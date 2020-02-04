India create history, become first team to reach three straight ICC U-19 World Cup final

cricket

The Indian under-19 cricket team on Tuesday thrashed arch rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in Potchefstroom to reach the final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. India thus became the first team ever to reach the final of the tournament in three consecutive editions. India lost in the final to West Indies in 2016, before Prithvi Shaw led his bunch to victory over Australia in 2018. India have a chance of extending their record by wining the title for the fifth time, when they play in the summit clash.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*) and Divyansh Saxena (59*) kept a cool head to string together the highest ever opening partnership against Pakistan by any team at this level. The performance of the openers complimented that of the bowlers who produced the goods to restrict a talented Pakistan side to a below par total of 172 runs.

Left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3/28 in 8.1 overs. His new ball partner Kartik Tyagi took 2/32 while leg spinnerRavi Bishnoi ended with figures of 2/46.

India were excellent in the field as well, as they took brilliant catches and affected run outs against a Pakistan team, who looked overawed by the occasion.

Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir top scored with 62 runs and shared an important partnership with Haider Ali, who contributed 56 runs. The Indian bowlers made early breakthrough but were kept at bay by the pair of Ali and Nazir.

Once the partnership was broken, it all went pear shaped for Pakistan.

India have previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They finished runners-up in 2006 (losing to Pakistan) and 2016