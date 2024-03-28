 'If you get the ball you hit, if I get the ball I hit': Heinrich Klaasen's bold advice to 'special kid' Abhishek Sharma | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'If you get the ball you hit, if I get the ball I hit': Heinrich Klaasen's bold advice to 'special kid' Abhishek Sharma

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Heinrich Klaasen had some advice for ‘special kid’ Heinrich Klaasen during SRH's record-breaking win.

It was party time in Hyderabad on Wednesday as SRH romped to a record-breaking 31-run victory against MI in their second IPL 2024 fixture. They also bounced back to winning ways, having lost to KKR in their opener. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were at their devastating best with the bat, as they took SRH to 277/3 in the first innings. It also became the highest total in the competition's history, breaking RCB's earlier IPL record of 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Heinrich Klaasen gave Abhishek Sharma some special advice.
Heinrich Klaasen gave Abhishek Sharma some special advice.

Opener Head gave SRH a strong base, hammering 62 runs off 24 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes. No. 3 batter Abhishek also slammed 63 off 23 balls, clattering three fours and seven sixes. Klaasen and Aiden Markram wrapped up proceedings for SRH, taking them to a record-breaking total. The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, former SRH captain Aiden Markram (42*) also remained unbeaten.

Also Read | Heinrich Klaasen's six sends Kavya Maran into meltdown, shows whirlwind of emotions with sizzling cheerleading skills

In their 247-run chase, MI could only reach 246/5 in 20 overs in a valiant attempt, with Tilak Varma (64) getting a half-century. For SRH"s bowling department, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two dismissals each.

Abhishek Sharma reveals Heinrich Klaasen's advice

Speaking after the match, 23-year-old Abhishek revealed that he had a fantastic time batting with his idol Head. "I had a lot of fun because I was batting with Travis Head. He is one of my favourite batters among active players. He is very much clear about his thoughts and what he should tell me. So he simply told me, "just express yourself", he said.

Meanwhile, he also revealed the advice he received from Klaasen. "I asked him Klaasie, what's your plan? What we should do now? He said, "if you get the ball you hit, if I get the ball I hit." So I think that is very positive thinking. It is going very good for him and good for us as well."

Klaasen also had praise for Abhishek, calling him 'special'. "He dominates the spinners as well, which is nice to see. The way this guy bats, he is a special kid and a long, long career for him hopefully," he said.

Klaasen's performance saw him take the lead in the Orange Cap race with 143 runs in two matches, followed by former RCB skipper Virat Kohli (98) in second position. Abhishek is third with 95 runs, Varma (89) is fourth and PBKS' Sam Curran is fifth with 86 runs.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

