 Heinrich Klaasen's six sends Kavya Maran into meltdown, shows whirlwind of emotions with sizzling cheerleading skills
Heinrich Klaasen's six sends Kavya Maran into meltdown, shows whirlwind of emotions with sizzling cheerleading skills

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 09:44 AM IST

SRH CEO Kavya Maran was in a state of meltdown as her side bagged a record-breaking win against MI in their IPL 2024 encounter, on Wednesday.

Kavya Maran was the happiest person in the world as Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a record-breaking 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians, on Wednesday. Destructive batting saw SRH post 277/3 in the first innings, which also became the highest total in the tournament's history, breaking RCB's earlier IPL record of 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Kavya Maran led SRH's cheerleading in their win vs MI.
Kavya Maran led SRH's cheerleading in their win vs MI.

The SRH CEO couldn't control her emotions as the hosts got a strong start, courtesy of opener Travis Head. Despite losing his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (11) early, the Aussie hammered 62 runs off 24 balls, clattering nine fours and three sixes, to give SRH a strong base. Meanwhile, no. 3 batter Abhishek Sharma smacked 63 off 23 deliveries, including three fours and seven sixes.

Also Read | 'MI captain can't bat at 120 strike rate when whole team is scoring at 200': Hardik Pandya's slow knock vs SRH slammed

The best was still left as Heinrich Klaasen slammed an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes, as SRH reached their record-breaking total. Meanwhile, former SRH captain Aiden Markram (42*) also remained unbeaten.

Maran was in joy throughout the innings and displayed a whirlwind of emotions! She was also spotted showing off some moves when Klaasen smacked a six. Here are the videos:

Chasing 278, MI could only reach 246/5 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Tilak Varma (64). Meanwhile, for SRH's bowling department, Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two dismissals each.

Speaking after the match, SRH captain Cummins said, "That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well. (On Abhishek Sharma) Really impressive, in IPL you play with a lot of pressure but he plays with great freedom. (On plans in first innings) You never play for 270, but we wanted to be positive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries. What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. (On home crowd) Amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud."

News / Cricket News / Heinrich Klaasen's six sends Kavya Maran into meltdown, shows whirlwind of emotions with sizzling cheerleading skills
Follow Us On