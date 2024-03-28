 'MI captain can't bat at 120 strike rate when whole team is scoring at 200': Hardik Pandya's slow knock vs SRH slammed | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'MI captain can't bat at 120 strike rate when whole team is scoring at 200': Hardik Pandya's slow knock vs SRH slammed

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:07 AM IST

Irfan Pathan criticised Hardik Pandya for his batting approach in MI's defeat vs SRH in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians were totally dismantled by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest IPL 2024 fixture, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chasing 278, MI could only muster 246/5 in 20 overs, losing by 31 runs. The match saw MI fail to bag a win this season, making it two defeats in two matches.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal.(AFP)

After the match, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan criticised MI captain Hardik Pandya for his strike rate. The all-rounder registered 24 off 20 balls, packed with a six and four, and at a strike rate of 120. It was in stark contrast to his teammates' strike rate. Openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan (34) registered strike rates of 216.67 and 261.54 respectively. Meanwhile, no. 3 and no. 4 batters Naman Dhir (30) and Tilak Varma (64) got 214.29 and 188.24 respectively.

Also Read | Most runs, most sixes: Biggest and highest T20 records tumble as SRH, MI produce never-before-seen carnage in IPL

Tim David (42*) and Romario Shepherd (15*) remained unbeaten with strike rates of 190.91 and 250.00 respectively. Taking to X, Pathan felt that if his team's strike rate is of 200, then Pandya should not be batting at a strike rate of 120. He wrote, “If the whole team is playing with the strike of 200, Captain can’t bat with the batting strike rate of 120.”

The match also saw batting records tumble as SRH posted the highest total in IPL history, breaking RCB;s earlier IPL record of 263/5. It also turned out to be the third-highest total in men's T20 cricket history and the match also saw both combine to smack a T20 world record of 38 sixes.

Initially, SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a collective effort. The match began with opener Travis Head slamming 62 runs off 24 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, no. 3 batter Abhishek Sharma clobbered 63 off 23 deliveries, including three fours and seven sixes. Heinrich Klaasen wrapped up the innings for SRH, clattering an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 34 balls, including four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, former SRH captain Aiden Markram (42*) also remained unbeaten.

Cricket News / 'MI captain can't bat at 120 strike rate when whole team is scoring at 200': Hardik Pandya's slow knock vs SRH slammed
© 2024 HindustanTimes
