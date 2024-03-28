Most runs, most sixes: Biggest and highest T20 records tumble as SRH, MI produce never-before-seen carnage in IPL

In a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad embarked on a rampage, setting the highest-ever total in IPL history with a staggering 277/3 against Mumbai Indians. It was an exhibition in power-hitting, leaving bowlers from both teams bewildered by the relentless onslaught. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (IPL-X)

SRH's opening batter, Travis Head, kickstarted the onslaught with a blistering 62 runs off just 24 deliveries, setting the tone for their innings. His explosive innings was complemented by a sensational display from number three batter Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 63 runs off a mere 23 balls, swiftly overtaking Head to claim the franchise record for the fastest fifty.

The fireworks didn't end there, as Heinrich Klaasen delivered a scintillating performance, remaining unbeaten with 80 runs off 34 balls. His late onslaught not only propelled SRH to a monumental total but also shattered an 11-year-old IPL record previously held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had scored 263/5 in 2013.

Despite Mumbai Indians being left shell-shocked by SRH's relentless six-hitting spree, their batters showcased bravery in the mammoth chase. What initially seemed like a one-sided affair at the innings break gradually transformed into a competitive showdown; Ishan Kishan (34 off 13 balls), Rohit Sharma (26 off 12 balls), Naman Dhir (30 off 14 balls) were all impressive in their fiery starts, while Tilak Varma also produced a brilliant performance with a 34-ball 64.

The momentum, however, shifted in SRH's favour following the dismissal of Tilak; captain Hardik Pandya (24 off 20 balls) was put in a spot by brilliant spells from Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Pat Cummins, and despite Tim David's unbeaten 42 (off 22 deliveries), MI fell short by 31 runs.

The match did see multiple records being shattered by the end of it all, etching its name in IPL history.

Highest team totals in the IPL:

First and foremost, SRH broke the record for the most runs in a single innings by a team in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier held the record with 263/5 against the Pune Warriors India.

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Highest overall total in T20s

The 523 runs scored in the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 is the most overall runs in a T20 match. The previous best was 517 runs in a T20I between South Africa and West Indies.

Most sixes in a Men’s T20 match

The game also saw the most number of sixes being hit in a T20 match. The IPL record was 33, which was set in 2018 during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

38 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

37 - Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018

37 - SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019

36 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

35 - JT vs TKR, Kingston, CPL 2019

Most sixes in team innings in the IPL:

Mumbai Indians also hit the fourth-highest number of sixes in a single innings in IPL history. Despite scoring 31 runs less than SRH, they hit two more sixes than the side. MI remained only a six short of equalling RCB's record.

21 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

20 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

18 - RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

Highest overall total in an IPL match

Both teams combined to score over 500 runs, which is a first in IPL's rich history. The record earlier stood at 469 during the third season of the tournament.

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

469 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

459 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

458 - PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023

453 - MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Nuggets - More Records