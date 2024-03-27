Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 breaks record for highest IPL total of all time: A look at top-five scores in league history

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters unleashed havoc on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, as the side broke the record for the highest innings total in the Indian Premier League history. SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs in Hyderabad, going well past RCB's total of 263/5 that the franchise scored in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(IPL-X)

Mumbai Indians found themselves caught in a tactical mishap in their game plan against the SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya, in collaboration with the team management, may have strategized to reserve Jasprit Bumrah to counter SRH's aggressive power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen; however, their anticipation proved futile as Travis Head, making his SRH debut, and then Abhishek Sharma, unleashed a spectacular exhibition of power-hitting in the first 10 overs against the MI bowling attack.

In a breathtaking display, Head reached his half-century in a mere 18 deliveries, shattering the SRH record for the fastest fifty by a player. Yet, the record was swiftly eclipsed as young left-handed batsman Abhishek Sharma outpaced him, reaching his fifty in just 16 balls, relentlessly pummeling the MI bowlers.

Debutant South African pacer Kwena Maphaka endured a forgettable night, conceding 22 and 20 runs, respectively, in his second and third overs, with Head and Abhishek exploiting his inexperience. He eventually ended with dismal figures of 0/66 in his four overs. Amidst the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the lone MI pacer to maintain control, although he remained wicketless, conceding 36 runs. By the 13th over, SRH had amassed 180/3, with Bumrah remaining the only bowler to have avoided conceding a boundary in his two overs.

Head's blistering innings of 62 runs off just 24 balls, adorned with nine fours and a six, left a resounding impact. Meanwhile, Abhishek's aggressive batting predominantly revolved around sixes, as he smashed seven of them along with three fours en route to his 63 off just 23 deliveries.

Following their departures, it was Heinrich Klaasen who took charge of the power-hitting, remaining unbeaten on 80 off just 34 deliveries -- smashing four fours and seven sixes -- as the side finished on a mammoth total in Hyderabad.

Here is the list of the highest totals in IPL history:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India, 2013

Lucknow Super Giants - 257/5 vs Punjab Kings, 2023

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Chennai Super Kings - 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Chasing first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad had faced a narrow defeat in the opening game but produced a brilliant batting effort, as they made a solid comeback in the mammoth 209-run chase; they lost the game by four runs, with Klaasen smashing 63 off just 29 balls.

MI, too, faced a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their opener last week.