 Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 breaks record for highest IPL total of all time: A look at top-five scores in league history | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 breaks record for highest IPL total of all time: A look at top-five scores in league history

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an incredible onslaught to post the highest-ever total in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters unleashed havoc on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, as the side broke the record for the highest innings total in the Indian Premier League history. SRH posted 277/3 in 20 overs in Hyderabad, going well past RCB's total of 263/5 that the franchise scored in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(IPL-X)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024(IPL-X)

Mumbai Indians found themselves caught in a tactical mishap in their game plan against the SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya, in collaboration with the team management, may have strategized to reserve Jasprit Bumrah to counter SRH's aggressive power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen; however, their anticipation proved futile as Travis Head, making his SRH debut, and then Abhishek Sharma, unleashed a spectacular exhibition of power-hitting in the first 10 overs against the MI bowling attack.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a breathtaking display, Head reached his half-century in a mere 18 deliveries, shattering the SRH record for the fastest fifty by a player. Yet, the record was swiftly eclipsed as young left-handed batsman Abhishek Sharma outpaced him, reaching his fifty in just 16 balls, relentlessly pummeling the MI bowlers.

Debutant South African pacer Kwena Maphaka endured a forgettable night, conceding 22 and 20 runs, respectively, in his second and third overs, with Head and Abhishek exploiting his inexperience. He eventually ended with dismal figures of 0/66 in his four overs. Amidst the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the lone MI pacer to maintain control, although he remained wicketless, conceding 36 runs. By the 13th over, SRH had amassed 180/3, with Bumrah remaining the only bowler to have avoided conceding a boundary in his two overs.

Head's blistering innings of 62 runs off just 24 balls, adorned with nine fours and a six, left a resounding impact. Meanwhile, Abhishek's aggressive batting predominantly revolved around sixes, as he smashed seven of them along with three fours en route to his 63 off just 23 deliveries.

Following their departures, it was Heinrich Klaasen who took charge of the power-hitting, remaining unbeaten on 80 off just 34 deliveries -- smashing four fours and seven sixes -- as the side finished on a mammoth total in Hyderabad.

Here is the list of the highest totals in IPL history:

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India, 2013
  • Lucknow Super Giants - 257/5 vs Punjab Kings, 2023
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016
  • Chennai Super Kings - 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Chasing first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad had faced a narrow defeat in the opening game but produced a brilliant batting effort, as they made a solid comeback in the mammoth 209-run chase; they lost the game by four runs, with Klaasen smashing 63 off just 29 balls.

MI, too, faced a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their opener last week.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 breaks record for highest IPL total of all time: A look at top-five scores in league history
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On