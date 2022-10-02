Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian to achieve massive T20 feat, joins Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in exclusive club

India's all-format skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name into record books for the umpteenth time when Team India squared off against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the 2nd T20I on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Leading the Asian giants in the series decider against the Proteas, Rohit achieved a massive feat in his illustrious T20I career as the veteran opener became the first Indian player to feature in 400 T20 matches.

One of the greatest players in the modern era of the game, Rohit recorded his 141st appearance for India when the star arrived at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for the traditional coin-toss. The white-ball maverick has played 191 matches for record-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in his trophy-laden T20 career. The senior batter also represented now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 47 T20 matches.

Nicknamed Hitman, Rohit is the most successful player in the history of the IPL. India’s all-format opener played 17 games for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Rohit represented India A on two occasions. The 34-year-old also recorded 2 appearances for the Indians side. Speaking at the coin-toss, Indian skipper revealed that Team India has decided to remain unchanged for the series decider against South Africa at Guwahati. Under Rohit's leadership, Team India is eyeing their first-ever series win over the Proteas in the shortest format.

“Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten (speaking of a series win) these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team," Rohit said after South Africa won the toss and opted to field.

