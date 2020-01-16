India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting’s record, equal Sachin’s two others with 1 century in Rajkot

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:59 IST

India captain Virat Kohli all set to come back to his usual No.3 spot in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot. Kohli’s decision to slide down to No.4 and play three openers in the top-order backfired in Mumbai and he is expected to rectify it in Rajkot on Friday. Kohli moving back to his preferred position will not only give him more time to get a big score but it will also allow him to set the pace of India’s innings, which lacked in Mumbai.

Batting at No.3 might just be the push Kohli needs to break Ricky Ponting’s record and equal two of Sachin Tendulkar’s in the 2nd ODI against Australia. Kohli needs a century in Rajkot to go past Ricky Ponting and become the first cricketer to score 42 centuries across formats as captain. Kohli is currently tied with Ponting with 41 international centuries as captain.

A century in Rajkot in the 2nd ODI will also mean Kohli will equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Australia. Kohli has 8 centuries against Australia while Tendulkar has 9. Kohli is also the third highest runs scorer by an Indian against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He has 4th best batting average against Australia after Rohit Sharma (60.20), AB de Villiers (59.52) and Faf du Plessis (54.00) (min 1000 runs scored) Virat Kohli has 8 centuries against Australia in ODIs.

If this wasn’t enough to force you to cheer for a Kohli hundred on Friday, the fact that this will be Kohli’s 20th ODI ton in India, a mark achieved only by Sachin Tendulkar till date.

Some other Virat Kohli fun facts against Australia

Virat Kohli has 8 centuries and 6 half-centuries against Australia in ODIs. He has 14 50+ scores against Australia in ODIs. If he scores 1 more 50+ score in the upcoming encounter he will have joint 2nd most 50+ scores by Indian against Australia in ODIs respectively.

The Zampa factor

But Virat Kohli should aware of the Adam Zampa threat in Rajkot Friday. The young Australian leggie has already got him out six times in limited overs cricket. He was the one who got Kohli to hit it straight back to him in the first ODI and even in Rajkot he will pose the biggest threat to Virat Kohli