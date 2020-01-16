e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s nemesis reveals India skipper’s big weakness

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s nemesis reveals India skipper’s big weakness

Virat Kohli has struggled against Adam Zampa at times and the Australia spinner revealed his approach while bowling at the India skipper.

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli has been dismissed six times by Adam Zampa in limited overs cricket.
Virat Kohli has been dismissed six times by Adam Zampa in limited overs cricket.(PTI)
         

When it comes to limited overs cricket, there are few batsmen who are as charismatic and successful as India skipper Virat Kohli. He has been a consistent performer for his side in the recent past and sometimes, it becomes quite difficult to find a chink in his armour. However, a look at the recent statistics show that one spinner in particular has troubled him quite a bit and the cricketer is Australia’s Adam Zampa. Zampa has dismissed Kohli six times in ODIs and the latest instance came in the first ODI encounter between the two teams in Mumbai.

Zampa along with West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul, has dismissed Kohli the most number of times (six) in white-ball cricket. Ahead of the second ODI encounter in Rajkot, Zampa revealed his approach against Kohli.

READ: Team India’s 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away 

“Virat finds leg-spinners difficult to line-up during the start of his innings. He is a great starter, he was 16 of 18 in the first match, I think it is important to have a game plan against him. I have got him out four times in the last year or so, it is great having confidence against him,” Zampa told reporters.

Zampa also said that the key to facing Kohli is to be confident and added that although his record against the India skipper in recent times is quite impressive, Kohli still maintains a strike rate of over 100 against him.

READ: Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award

“With Virat Kohli, you need to have an attacking approach. If you are on back foot and have a defensive mindset, then he can get on top of you. The most important thing is to have character when you play against India,”

“I have dismissed Virat quite a few times now, but still he scores over 100 strike rate against me. He is a hard player to bowl to. He is one of the toughest guys I have ever bowled to. He will be more switched on in the next game.”

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
AAP responsible for delay in Delhi gang rape convicts’ hanging: Javadekar
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news