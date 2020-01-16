India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s nemesis reveals India skipper’s big weakness

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:49 IST

When it comes to limited overs cricket, there are few batsmen who are as charismatic and successful as India skipper Virat Kohli. He has been a consistent performer for his side in the recent past and sometimes, it becomes quite difficult to find a chink in his armour. However, a look at the recent statistics show that one spinner in particular has troubled him quite a bit and the cricketer is Australia’s Adam Zampa. Zampa has dismissed Kohli six times in ODIs and the latest instance came in the first ODI encounter between the two teams in Mumbai.

Zampa along with West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul, has dismissed Kohli the most number of times (six) in white-ball cricket. Ahead of the second ODI encounter in Rajkot, Zampa revealed his approach against Kohli.

READ: Team India’s 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away

“Virat finds leg-spinners difficult to line-up during the start of his innings. He is a great starter, he was 16 of 18 in the first match, I think it is important to have a game plan against him. I have got him out four times in the last year or so, it is great having confidence against him,” Zampa told reporters.

Zampa also said that the key to facing Kohli is to be confident and added that although his record against the India skipper in recent times is quite impressive, Kohli still maintains a strike rate of over 100 against him.

READ: Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award

“With Virat Kohli, you need to have an attacking approach. If you are on back foot and have a defensive mindset, then he can get on top of you. The most important thing is to have character when you play against India,”

“I have dismissed Virat quite a few times now, but still he scores over 100 strike rate against me. He is a hard player to bowl to. He is one of the toughest guys I have ever bowled to. He will be more switched on in the next game.”