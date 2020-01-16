Team India’s 87-year-old superfan Charulata Patel passes away

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020

Charulata Patel, the 87-year old lady who garnered overnight attention all across India during the 2019 cricket world cup passed away on January 13. The superfan was the toast of the entire nation when she went to the stadium to see Team India’s match against Bangladesh. Such was her enthusiasm that it impressed even the Indian team as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went up to her to seek her blessings.

Charulata Patel’s official Instagram profile confirmed the news of her passing away.

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.



May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

The Tricolour scarf was wrapped around her neck and her indomitable spirit screamed out her enthusiasm and underlined the passion of cricket and the emotions the game brought out from the fans. Former England captain Michael Vaughan who took to Instagram to post it as “the picture of the World Cup”.

Love this ... No idea how old this lady is but it’s the picture of the World Cup for me ... #CWC19 https://t.co/EK6Vo2sT2p — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 2, 2019

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30 pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it’s true ‘small things come in small packages’ our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world,” the post read.

RIP to one of Team India’s biggest fans Charulata Patel.



We will forever support your beloved #TeamIndia with as much pride and passion as you did. 🙏🏾 #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wVwMKfUep7 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 15, 2020

She was even present at Headingley, Leeds as she cheered for Kohli and company in the match against Sri Lanka in the final game of the group stage. Virat Kohli had promised match tickets for the 87-year-old after India’s previous encounter with Bangladesh, a gesture that was hailed by fans and former cricketers.

BCCI: Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain Virat Kohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19(Pictures courtesy- BCCI) pic.twitter.com/8f1N7gqkV2 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

The adorable fan had been a regular in cricket matches in England. She was present at Lord’s in 1983 when Kapil Dev’s side lifted the Cup beating West Indies.