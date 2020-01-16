India vs Australia: Poor Rajkot record a concern for India ahead of 2nd ODI

cricket

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:01 IST

With the series on the line, India will be immense pressure - something they haven’t felt lately - when they take on a high quality Australian side in the 2nd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Friday. India were handed a 10-wicket drubbing by Australia in the first ODI and Mumbai and their not so impressive track-record in Rajkot is only certain to add to the hosts’ woes.

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be third ODI at this venue and India have lost on both the previous occasion when they played at Rajkot.

India first played an ODI at the SCA Stadium on January 11, 2013 against England and lost by nine-runs in a thriller. Then they played their second ODI against South Africa at the same venue on October 18, 2015 and this time they lost by 18 runs.

The primary aim for the Virat Kohli-led side would be to change the record and square the series.

Meanwhile, Australia too don’t have a record to boast about at Rajkot. They are yet to play an ODI in this new venue in Rajkot and in the only T20I they played against India here, they suffered a 6-wicket loss in 2013.

Australia first played in Rajkot on October 7, 1986 at the old stadium and Australia had won the match by 7 wickets, chasing a 261-run target, with then skipper Allan Border remaining unbeaten on 91.