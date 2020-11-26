India vs Australia: ‘It is going to be crucial’, Kohli hints rotation of Shami, Bumrah in white-ball series

cricket

As Team India gets into action in Australia from November 27, the workload of leading pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be paramount. Both the bowlers will have to take the onus in the red-ball series in the absence of senior pacer Ishant Sharma. Hence, they are likely to be rotated during the ODIs and T20Is starting from Friday.

Ahead of the first ODI, captain Virat Kohli said that the workload of Bumrah and Shami will be closely monitored and managed during the white-ball series against Australia to keep them in good shape for the Tests.

“It’s a no-brainer. They have gone through a full IPL. It will be important to monitor their workload. You want to see how people react to different situations. There is a fine balance that you need to maintain, something we have managed to do for the last few years,” Kohli said in the pre-match virtual presser.

“That is why our bowlers have been fit and available for the important matches most of the times for us. It is an important factor for me as a captain. It is going to be crucial,” he added.

Kohli, who has been hugely successful in Australia, agreed that while it can be intimidating to play cricket over here, a good performance does get the respect it deserves.

“It can be a very intimidating experience if you are not ready mentally and (not have the) skills. In every sport they are very tough, the crowd can be tough on travelling players and rightly so.”But if you perform well, you get a lot of respect. As a sportsman I am a big fan of it. The stadiums are amazing, always a nice tour full of challenges,” he said.

Team India will be locking horns with the hosts on Novmber 27 in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match begins at IST 9:10 am and will be aired on Sony Network.

