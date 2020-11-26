India vs Australia: ‘Looking forward to it’, Virat Kohli opens up on giving chances to youngsters

cricket

The India tour of Australia commences on Friday as Virat Kohli & Co are set to square off against the hosts in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ahead of the tour opener, the captain made some revelations on giving opportunity to the youngsters who have been named in the ODI squad.

The current Indian squad touring Australia is comprised of several youngsters including Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Navdeep Saini. They would be hoping for a chance to showcase their talents in a place like Australia.

When asked if the limited-overs series will be utlised to test those young bloods, Kohli replied that the management is looking forward to giving them opportunities.

“Yes. We have definitely discussed those things we are looking to give opportunities to the younger players. There are a lot of young guys in the squad who are really eager and waiting to get out to the park and play in a place like Australia. It’s a great opportunity for them,” said the Indian captain during the virtual pre-match presser.

“To realise something new about their own game and how they can take it to the next level and grow that confidence to keep helping the team go forward. So, from that point of view it’s an important stage for as individuals to grow,” Kohli added.

Kohli further stated that the management has already made its mind to see the youngsters how they react to the situation Down Under. The Indian skipper wished to how the young guys shape up.

“For us as the management and the captain to give them those opportunities to go out there and play to the best to their abilities, play freely and really enjoy their cricket. We are definitely looking forward to see these guys on the field and how they shape up because they are bunch of very-very talented guys,” said Kohli.