If he doesn’t fire, things change a little for India: Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for first ODI

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:04 IST

Team India will be back in action on Friday as they take on Australia in the first One Day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will be the first time the Indian cricket team takes the field since the coronavirus pandemic started in March. Virat Kohli and Co have been in Australia for some time after undergoing a quarantine period since reaching the country. They have been practicing hard to get into match fitness and would be raring to go.

They will have some tough choices to make when picking the playing XI as several players are knocking on the door for a starting place. A lot will again depend on the top order to fire as the likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli will shoulder the responsibility to get India to a good start.

Former Aakash Chopra has also talked about the batting order for India. He said that the team needs Kohli to have a good day in the office on Friday.

If the Indian team wins the toss, I will be looking at batting first. They have Hardik at No.6, who has not played international cricket for a long time. So that is something they may want to keep in mind,” Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“They have full five bowlers, with Bumrah and Shami. I will actually be batting first. They should assess the pitch and try to get to 280-300 runs.”

“If Kohli has a great day, India will do well. If Kohli doesn’t fire, things change a little for Team India.”

“Hardik the batsman will be crucial because if they want a strong finish, they will look towards Hardik. It is possible that he will have KL Rahul along with him, depending on the team selection.”

The biggest question heading into the first ODI is KL Rahul’s batting position. The India batsman, who’s taken over the wicketkeeping role since earlier this year, said he is happy to don any role but it is likely that India will persist with Rahul in the middle-order for stability. The likes of Gill, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are likely to sit out, with in-form Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan set to open.