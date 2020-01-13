India vs Australia: ‘Not shy of hitting us on the head’ - Virat Kohli shares experience of facing Jasprit Bumrah - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:52 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the Indian ODI team and the captain Virat Kohli is thrilled to have him back. However, the camaraderie between the two takes a backseat when they are up against one another in the nets. Ahead of the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli was on strike as he faced Bumrah and it was a sight to behold. Speaking about the contest, the skipper said that he hit the bowler for boundaries before getting out to him on the final ball of his spell.

ALSO READ: ‘Not insecure about where I bat’ - Virat Kohli hints at change in his batting position

“Well, Bumrah is playing with the team since last four years now, and this is probably the second time I have ever got out in the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out. I’m glad that was the last ball of my net session because he ran back to his mark, but I got out. It’s fun sort of competition, he’s according to me the most skillful bowler and to play against him, he brings match intensity at the nets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today.



Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same 😅 pic.twitter.com/g81FTR5jRT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020

“I can assure you that, he’s not shy of hitting us in the head or targeting our ribs every now and then,” he further added.

The skipper also said that India and Australia are the top two sides in the world currently as far as balance is concerned and this should male for a very exciting contest.

“We along with Australia are probably the top two sides in the world as far as balance is concerned, so whether it’s relevant or irrelevant that’s for people to decide, but as players we are excited to play Australia, a full-strength Australia in our conditions to test ourselves against the best,” Kohli said.