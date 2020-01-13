India vs Australia: Virat Kohli one ton away from matching massive Sachin Tendulkar milestone

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli has been the most prolific run getter of his generation in one day internationals and his exploits have led to comparisons with his idol Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is well aware of the fact that if he continues in the same vein, he will end up eclipsing several records held by Tendulkar. He though remains modest about his achievements, concentrating his energies more on achieving success for the team.

Kohli though will cherish these records as it is a reminder of the journey that he has taken over these years. From being a fan to being a protege to becoming the master, Kohli’s career graph has seen a meteoric rise. His ability to thrive in a leadership role and become an even better batsman since taking over as India’s captain makes him unique.

On Tuesday, Kohli will take field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai knowing he is in touching distance of greatness. Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scored 20 of those tons in India. Kohli currently sits on 19 centuries on home soil and will equal the legend if he crosses the three-figure mark against his favourite opposition, the Aussies.

Just like Tendulkar, Kohli takes his game to the next level, whenever he faces teams like Australia and Pakistan, both old foes of the Indian cricket team. With 43 centuries in ODIs, Kohli is expected to bring the curtains down on Tendulkar’s long standing record this year. If he gets his 20th in India on Tuesday, it will be another brick added to the grand monument that Kohli is building as a batsman.