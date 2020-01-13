‘Ready for the challenge’: Virat Kohli’s clear reply on playing Day/Night Test match away from India

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:53 IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli is open to being a part of more Day/Night Test matches in the future. The skipper was speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. “We played the day & night test here (India), we are happy with how it went. It has become a very exciting feature of any test series, we are open to playing day & night tests. We are ready for the challenge,” Kohli told in Mumbai.

As was reported earlier by Hindustan Times, positive discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday on pink-ball matches could open a new chapter for Test cricket involving India in the Trans-Tasman region.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his colleagues will meet CA officials here on Monday. Officials from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are also in India and Day-Night Test is on the agenda. Pink-ball Test could also prove a game changer for broadcasters who hold India rights. “With India touring Australia, they should definitely look at one or two Tests because timing definitely makes a difference,” says Rajesh Kaul, head of sports business at Sony Pictures Network (SPN), rights holders for cricket in Australia.

Ganguly promptly accepting Day-Night Test at home, and staging a pink-ball Test early in his tenure, has got other cricket boards interested after India refused to play a pink-ball game at Adelaide during the 2018-19 Test tour.

It remains to be seen if the BCCI does commit to more than one day-night Test match in Australia during the Test series later this year. The captain sounds confident, but since the Kookaburra ball’s behaviour under lights is an unknown commodity, India could well take on Australia in one pink ball Test.