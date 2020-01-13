‘Jassi has de thoda’: Yuvraj Singh’s posts hilarious reaction after Jasprit Bumrah poses with trophies

cricket

Number 1 ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah received the highest prize of Indian cricket - the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards in Mumbai on Sunday. The Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh. He was also conferred with the Dilip Sardesai honour for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season. The pacer took 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah took to his social media pages and expressed his gratitude to the cricket fraternity with a photo of him posing with the shinning trophies.

“Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight,” wrote Bumrah.

And well, right on cue, Yuvraj Singh was quick to post a tongue-in-cheek comment. “Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it (Jassi smile more, no one is taking your trophies away)”.

Bumrah made his Test debut during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat. He played a stellar role in the historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia that helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Bumrah netted the biggest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav claimed the top prize in women’s category. The award will be another feather in the leg spinner’s cap who recently received the Arjuna Award.