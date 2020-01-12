‘Hamein toh pata hi nahi tha,’ Virat Kohli trolls Ishant Sharma on Instagram

cricket

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:55 IST

Virat Kohli the person on the cricket field is different from the Virat Kohli away from it. The feisty, in-your-face cricketer turns into this carefree, cheeky character as soon as he steps away from the cricket field. The Indian captain once again gave an account of his lighter side by trolling teammate Ishant Sharma in one of his instagram posts.

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma took to Instagram to share his photograph with the caption, “You only live once.” Virat Kohli decided to pull Ishant’s leg and commented, “Hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (We didn’t even know it),” referring to Ishant’s caption.

Kohli’s comment amused a lot of fans as they appreciated the captain’s sense of humour.

Kohli had a wonderful T20I series against Sri Lanka. He became the fastest to reach 11000 international runs as captain bettering former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting during the 3rd T20I in Pune. This came after he had broken Faf du Plessis’ record for the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs as captain in the T20I in Indore.

Kohli was also praised for allowing the likes of Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer bat ahead of him in the Pune T20I. India won the series 2-0 after the series opener in Guwahati was a washout.

India’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting with the first ODI in Mumbai on January 14.

Ishant, on the other hand, has enjoyed some time away from the cricket field after a playing a game for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He will return to the Indian side for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February.