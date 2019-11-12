India vs Bangladesh: ‘India have proved who the boss is’ - Shoaib Akhtar’s high praise for Rohit and Co

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:28 IST

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lauded Team India after their stunning 2-1 comeback series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and his troops were stunned by Bangladesh in Delhi T20I but the hosts roared back strongly in the series and put up two convincing performances to win matches in Rajkot and Nagpur respectively. Hailing Indian players’ ability to perform under pressure, Akhtar stated that Rohit’s effortless show with the bat took the series away from Bangladesh.

“India have proved who the boss is in the match,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel. “Though India lost the first game but made a clinical comeback in the series, courtesy Rohit Sharma’s scintillating batting display.”

“I thought 3rd T20I will be exciting to watch. However, India came out as a much better side, but hats off to Bangladesh for their spirited performance.

“Bangladesh is no ordinary side, we all must remember that the Tigers are not going to choke in front of any team,” Akhtar said,” he added.

Akhtar also lavished praise of hat-trick hero Deepak Chahar, who ended the match with best ever T20I figures of 6/7. Chahar became the first Indian male cricketer to scalp a hat-trick in T20Is and was one of the main reasons why India were able to record a comprehensive victory in the third match.

“He (Deepak Chahar) is a mix of medium pace and seam and he displayed a commendable performance by taking a hat-trick in the game,” he said.

Following the conclusion of T20I series, India and Bangladesh will now lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Indore while the second will be a historic Day-Night contest at the iconic Eden Gardens.