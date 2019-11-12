India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim toil hard ahead of first Test in Indore

cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim was the first batsman to hit the nets. There is no Shakib Al Hasan in the squad and hence, all the attention was on the diminutive batsman. He set the ball rolling by playing a match-winning innings in the first T20I match at Delhi. Ahead of the first Test against India in Indore, he was the man all the attention was showered on.

He took his guard, shuffled his gloves, adjusted his pads and looked up. There was a young net bowler who steamed in. The ball was on a length and Mushfiqur shouldered arms. He would have cut a similar ball in Delhi, but, well, this is Test cricket.

The next ball was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman, there was Charl Langeveldt, the bowling coach in his ears and he steamed in. And thus began the battle between Bangladesh’s two premier players.

The first ball was a full ball on the pads, Mushfiqur tried to flick it away, he missed it. Mustafizur turned back and walked away. The next ball was pitched up, he drove confidently at it.

Rahim once again shuffled his gloves, adjusted his pads and this time he was beaten outside the off stump by a length ball. He was beaten again as he tried to leave another delivery. Langeveldt stepped in, he murmured a few words to Mustafizur who attempted to keep the ball at the stumps.

There is a definitive back and across trigger movement when Mushfiqur faces up- he flicked a straight ball, missed a full ball and over balanced on the third.

It was a riveting battle between the two players who will hold the key in the upcoming Test series. Mustafizur was generating great pace, Mushfiqur was beaten, but he stayed put and brought out few crisp drives.