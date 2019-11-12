e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli and Co request for special practice session in Indore to prepare for Day-Night Test

Ind vs Ban: A gap of only 3 days between the first Test at Indore and the Day/Night Test in Kolkata has prompted the teams to keep special practice sessions with the pink ball before the first Test.

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:43 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Indore
File image: Captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Rohit Sharma, center, listen to team coach Ravi Shastri.
File image: Captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Rohit Sharma, center, listen to team coach Ravi Shastri.(AP)
         

India are scheduled to play their historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata but the hosts are leaving no stones unturned in Indore to prepare themselves for pink ball test. The first Test against Bangladesh is scheduled to be played Holkar Stadium before their date with flood lights at the iconic Eden Gardens. However, it has now been revealed that India cricket team will practice under lights in Indore itself to prepare themselves for their newest test.

Also Read: IPL lesson can help Rishabh Pant regain touch - Pravin Amre

“The Indian Team will be practising with the pink ball under lights from 5 pm to 6 pm today (Tuesday) against a black sight-screen,” MPCA head curator Samandar Singh Chouhan told Hindustan Times. “We have got this request and have made the preparations accordingly.”

It was earlier revealed that SG had delivered the first batch of pink balls to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last weekend. The Test match will not only be the first Day/Night affair for both the sides but it will also mark the first official appearance of SG pink balls.

In the 11 Day/Night Tests played so far, only the Kookaburra and Dukes pink balls have been used. The pink balls used in India between 2016-18 seasons of Duleep Trophy were also manufactured by Kookaburra.

One of the main reasons for shifting to SG pink balls for the Bangladesh Day/Night Test was to avoid using two different balls for the same series. “No, it can’t be because the series has to be played with same ball. It can’t be two different balls in the same series,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Also Read: Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story

The idea behind an early delivery of the balls was to allow both India and Bangladesh cricketers enough time to prepare for their first Day/Night Test. A gap of only 3 days between the first Test at Indore and the Day/Night Test in Kolkata has prompted the teams to keep special practice sessions with the pink ball before the first Test.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news