India vs New Zealand: ‘Any batsman can go through this, New Zealand bowled well’ - Ajinkya Rahane supports Cheteshwar Pujara

cricket

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 10:00 IST

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has come in support of Cheteshwar Pujara over his strike-rate and said that the seasoned batsman never got stuck and was trying to get things moving in the first innings in the first India vs New Zealand Test in Wellington. There were people who questioned Pujara’s approach in the first Test match where he stalled India’s momentum in the second innings. However, Rahane believes he was only reacting to what the New Zealand bowlers were offering.

“I thought personally New Zealand bowled very well in the first well. Pujara did not get stuck according to me. He was trying to score runs. All their bowlers did not bowl any loose deliveries. It can happen, any batsman can go through this phase. Everyone’s game is completely different. As a team, we have to figure out how we actually play in the middle,” Rahane told reporters ahead of the second Test in Christchurch.

“Whatever we got in Wellington, we got the same. India A played here. Hanuma told us that this wicket plays much better, there is a good pace and bounce on this wicket. The important thing would be to trust ourselves and not think about the first Test match. Sixty points would be at stake in the World Test Championship,” he went on to add.

India have all the running to do in the second Test match in Christchurch after the defeat in the first Test and Rahane wants the side to be focused and aim for the 60 points which are up for grabs. “Staying in the present really matters. Every Test is crucial as WTC is going on. So if we win even one Test here, we will be far ahead as 60 points are at stake. We are playing here after a long time. It is important to understand what we feel as a unit,” Rahane said.