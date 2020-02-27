e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Injury scare for India ahead of 2nd Test, Prithvi Shaw skips practice

India vs New Zealand: Injury scare for India ahead of 2nd Test, Prithvi Shaw skips practice

Shubman Gill had a good net session on Thursday and it is expected that he would be asked to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal if Shaw is unable to make it.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:25 IST
PTI
PTI
Christchurch
India's Prithvi Shaw
India's Prithvi Shaw(AP)
         

Young opener Prithvi Shaw missed Thursday’s training session due to a swelling on his left foot, increasing Indian team management’s worries ahead of the second Test against New Zealand beginning on Saturday. According to sources, Shaw will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason of the swelling. In case the medical report is favourable, a call will be taken during Friday’s practice session on his availability for the second Test. If Shaw is not comfortable while batting, he will not make it to the playing XI.

Shubman Gill had a good net session on Thursday and it is expected that he would be asked to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal if Shaw is unable to make it.

During Thursday’s nets, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen paying extra attention to Gill’s session.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli inside and outside

At one point, Shastri walked up to Gill and was seen giving some technical inputs about footwork to Gill and what’s required to check his uppish drives.

The Indian team management is hopeful that the swelling will not be a serious concern for Shaw.

The Mumbai opener didn’t even take part in the customary warm-up session where players had a good time playing touch rugby.

Shaw had a poor outing in the first Test in Wellington, getting dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Tim Southee got him for 16 with an unplayable delivery in the first innings and he also found Trent Boult’s short ball difficult to negotiate when he was on 14 in the second essay.

Skipper Virat Kohli has already said that he has confidence in Shaw’s ability to come good because of his destructive ability and will certainly play him if he is fit.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence
Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
‘Failure of leadership’: Bernie Sanders on Trump’s statement on Delhi clashes
Injury scare for India ahead of 2nd Test, Prithvi skips practice
Injury scare for India ahead of 2nd Test, Prithvi skips practice
Countrymade guns from West UP, weapons of all shapes used in Delhi riots
Countrymade guns from West UP, weapons of all shapes used in Delhi riots
2020 Hyundai i30 promises to be sleeker, safer and more efficient
2020 Hyundai i30 promises to be sleeker, safer and more efficient
Woman raped by 3 in separate incidents within 2 hours in Navi Mumbai: Cops
Woman raped by 3 in separate incidents within 2 hours in Navi Mumbai: Cops
Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop’s son, killed; family mourns
Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop’s son, killed; family mourns
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news