India’s unwanted record that went unnoticed in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington

cricket

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:26 IST

Probably for the first time in 2 years, both the Indian batsmen and fast bowlers faced some harsh criticism. And not surprisingly, it came after a defeat in an overseas Test match. India lost the first Test to New Zealand by 10 wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington inside 4 days. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were found wanting against the moving ball in both innings, the Indian pacers sans Ishant Sharma, were not too constant with their lines and lengths either. Despite reducing New Zealand to 225 for 7, India allowed the hosts to get to 348. They took a lead of 183 runs in the first innings which proved to be costly in the end as India lost the first Test by 10 wickets.

More than anything else, the Indian batters’ troubles on a green track which had a lot of assistance for the fast bowlers if they hit the right areas, was exposed once again. India were bowled out for 165 in the first innings and in the second, they were skittled out for 191, barely managing to avoid an innings defeat.

Also Read | ‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer

The defeat was India’s first after 7 consecutive Test wins (including 4 back-to-back wins by an innings) – their last loss in a Test match had come in Australia in December 2018. Apart from an end to their winning streak, India also registered an unwanted record during the first Test against New Zealand which might have gone unnoticed.

India completed a century of being bowled out under 200 in a Test innings when they were all out for 191 in the second innings.

Since 2018, India have been bowled out under 200 in an away Test innings 10 times – most by any team. Before the start of the first India vs New Zealand Test match at Wellington, India were tied with Bangladesh with 8 all outs under 200 since 2018 but the Virat Kohli-led side went past Bangladesh after being bowled out under 200 in both the innings at Basin Reserve.

This was the 2nd instance of India getting bowled out under 200 in both the innings of a Test match since 2018. The last time it happened in Lord’s in 2018.

India would be hoping for a better performance and square the series when they meet New Zealand in the second and final Test at Christchurch starting from February 29.