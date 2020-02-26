‘Thought his career was finished...’ - Glenn McGrath lauds Indian pacer

cricket

India seamer Ishant Sharma returned from an injury to pick up a five-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. On a surface where Indian fast bowlers were not at their best, Ishant showcased good form and picked up wickets at regular intervals. But his efforts were not enough to save the match for the visitors and India lost the first Test by 10 runs. Now, ahead of the 2nd Test, which begins from Saturday in Christchurch, Glenn Mcgrath praised Ishant for his performance and said the seamer has reinvented himself.

“Ishant has a lot of experience, the way he’s comeback in the last couple years, its been impressive. I thought his career might have been finished at international level, but he has reinvented himself and he is bowling well,” the former Australian was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

McGrath further went on to defend India’s bowling performance in the first Test, in which Ishant’s fellow seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami managed to pick just one wicket each.

“I still have total faith in the Indian (bowling) lineup. They had a few injuries off late. Sharma is coming back and he did get five wickets. Bumrah had a couple of injuries and he is coming back. So, yeah, I think the Indian bowling attack is world class and there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Mcgrath added: “I don’t have any issues with the bowling attack, you don’t lose form overnight. It was just one of those things where the toss made a huge difference. (in the first test in New Zealand), but you still got to get and score runs.”

The Aussie legend further praised Shami and Bumrah: “Shami bowls good pace and is deceptive in the pace he bowls, he can move the ball around and is very experienced, just knows the game so well. Jasprit is unique with the way he goes about it short run up, powers through the crease, can swing the ball, good control and good pace (in) second third spells. And then on top of that the other quicks and spinner,” he said.