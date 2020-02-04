India vs New Zealand: History sides with Virat Kohli and Co as action shifts to ODIs

cricket

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:33 IST

Following their historic series sweep in the T20I series, India will look for similar level of performances in the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday. Virat Kohli and Co won the T20I series 5-0 and momentum will be on their side when they take on the Kiwis in the first ODI of three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Form is clearly on India’s corner and according to stats, so is history. Since 2015 World Cup, India have most number of wins against New Zealand in the 50-over format. Not only that but India also enjoy the best win-rate against the Kiwis during this period.

Since the start of 2015, India have the most number of ODI wins in New Zealand among visiting countries. Also, they have the best win-rate with a whopping 85.71% during this period.

The Black Caps can, however, take heart from the fact that India don’t enjoy a good record at Seddon Park, the venue for the first ODI. The visitors have a win rate of 30% in Hamilton, which is the second lowest for India among New Zealand venues (min. three matches played).

The win rate of 30% is joint-third lowest for India outside home where they have played a minimum of 10 matches.

Ahead of the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli stated they must respect the format and he does not want the players to think too much about T20s when they are playing 50-overs cricket as the pace and tempo of each format are extremely different.

“You have to respect the format, you have to play according to the pace of the 50-over game and as I spoke of the combination as well. It’s about guys getting settled in their roles and repeating that game after game so that they know I played this in this format, I have to play this in T20s or similarly in Test cricket,” Kohli told reporters on the eve of the clash.

“These things are all about creating good habits for different formats and then being able to switch between them. So no, we are not looking at this series as preparation for T20 World Cup. IPL is going to be the right platform for that.”