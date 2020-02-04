India vs New Zealand: BCCI provides official update on Rohit Sharma injury, names Mayank Agarwal as replacement in ODIs

cricket

India suffered a big blow when Rohit Sharma was been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international against New Zealand. Mayank Agarwal has been named his replacement in the ODI squad. “He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit had to hobble off the field in the 17th over of the final T20I at Bay Oval and did not take the field when India fielded. Shubman Gill was named in the Test squad as Rohit’s replacement after he impressed for the India A side that toured New Zealand, scoring 83 and 204 not out in an unofficial test.

India test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness).

Prithvi Shaw will make his ODI debut:

Team India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed a debut for Prithvi Shaw in the first ODI against New Zealand. Shaw came into the side as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan and will now walk out to open the innings in the first ODI. Mayank Agarwal has been named as Rohit’s replacement for the ODIs. “It is unfortunate that Rohit cannot be part of the ODI series, the impact he has had is there for everyone to see. We do not have any ODI tournaments to look up to, so it is ideal for him to get recovered. In ODI cricket, Prithvi is definitely going to start, KL will play in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to keep and play in the middle,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI.