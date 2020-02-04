India vs New Zealand: India announce Test squad for New Zealand series, Prithvi Shaw returns, Shubman Gill retains spot

cricket

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:35 IST

BCCI has announced the Test squad for the New Zealand series. With the injury to Rohit Sharma, young Prithvi Shaw has been recalled while Shubman Gill too finds a spot in the squad. Ishant Sharma has been named in the squad although there is uncertainty over his fitness. Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive in limited overs cricket, has been rewarded with a place in the Test squad.

Kuldeep Yadav, who had been part of the squad for the home series against Bangladesh last year, did not find a spot while Rishabh Pant retained his place as the reserve wicket-keeper in the squad.

Rohit Sharma, who was India’s opener in the home Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh, was ruled out of the rest of the New Zealand tour and this has open up the opening slot. Shubman Gill has been in fine form in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A while Prithvi Shaw, who made a stunning start to his Test career, makes a comeback to the squad.

ALSO READ: ‘Similar mindset, similar philosophy’: Virat Kohli reveals details of conversation with Kane Williamson

India Test squad:Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals batting position for KL Rahul

India now have three opening options in Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill and it will be interesting to see the pair which gets the nod.

India’s Test squad: Virat (Capt), Mayank, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah too returns to the Test fold after being out of action in the home Test season owing to injury. He will be India’s pace spearhead since there is an injury cloud over Ishant Sharma, who sustained an injury during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha. Reports further suggested that he suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle after falling on the pitch and will out for at least six weeks.

The bowling attack will see two spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and five seamers, including Navdeep Saini, who is uncapped in Test cricket, but has been impressive in his limited-overs appearances. Both R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will be playing for India A in the second four-day fixture, which begins on February 7.

The first Test is slated to start in Wellington on February 21 and the second in Christchurch on February 29.