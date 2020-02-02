‘Similar mindset, similar philosophy’: Virat Kohli reveals details of conversation with Kane Williamson during 5th T20I

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 19:40 IST

When Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert were taking giant strides towards the 164-run target, the regular captains of India and New Zealand - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - were sitting on the sidelines, having a candid discussion with Rishabh Pant listening to the conversation attentively. Both Kohli and Williamson were not playing in the 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui. Kohli was resting to give another chance to Sanju Samson at the top of the order and Williamson was ruled out with a shoulder injury. But that did not stop two of the finest batsmen from this generation to spend some time on the sidelines.

Such was the impact of the Kohli-Williamson conversation that the broadcasters started to give it equal importance to it along with the live match. The photos of Kohli and Williamson sitting on the sidelines, wearing training bibs, went viral on social media with a common question - What are they talking about?

Also Read: Virat Kohli achieves massive record, surpasses Faf du Plessis in 5th T20I

India captain Virat Kohli, gave an insight into his conversation with Williamson after the match, which India won by 7 runs to take the series 5-0.

“Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language,” Kohli said after the game when asked about their conversation.

“Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team.

WATCH: Sanju Samson saves certain six with spectacular fielding effort

He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against,” he added.

Chasing 164 for victory, New Zealand needed 66 off 60 balls after Shivam Dube went for 34 runs in one over, but Jasprit Bumrah led the pace battery expertly as they kept things tight and restricted them to 156 for 9.

Bumrah was declared Player of the Match for his 3/12 in 4 overs. He was ably supported by Saini, who finished with 2 for 23.