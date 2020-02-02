India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson saves certain six with spectacular fielding effort – WATCH

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:17 IST

Team India has tried to test their bench strength after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand. After winning the first three T20I matches, India captain Virat Kohli had claimed the team management would look to play some fringe players in the coming matches. One of the beneficiaries of India’s rotation in the last two matches has been Sanju Samson.

There has been an outpour of support for Samson’s inclusion in the India team for some time now. Even though he opened the innings for India, Samson has failed to click with the bat. However, Samson showed his prowess in the field as he saved a certain six with some spectacular piece of fielding. Samson dived full-stretch to take a catch while the ball travelled outside the boundary rope. But before touching the field, Samson showed his presence of mind to throw the ball inside the ropes to save a six. Here is the video:-

What a spectacular save by SANJU SAMSON! Even by this much effort it is hard for him to play next matches!😭 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/26JqY1w5Wo — Écrivain (@mallikCHAMAN) February 2, 2020

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma battled a calf injury on way to his 60 off 41 balls before retiring hurt as India managed 163 for three against New Zealand in the fifth T20 International here on Sunday.

Sharma, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six and walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls and hit three fours as well as three sixes.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli was expectedly rested, with Sharma coming in, and it was the only change for India from Wellington. Rishabh Pant was ignored once again. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson didn’t recover on time and Tim Southee led the side once again.

New Zealand could only muster 156/9 in their 20 overs as they lost the match by 7 runs. India won the five-match T20I series 5-0.