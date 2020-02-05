e-paper
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co fined for slow over-rate in Hamilton ODI

IND vs NZ: Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

cricket Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:14 IST
PTI
PTI
Hamilton
Hamilton: New Zealand's Tom Blundell is stumped by KL Rahul off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav as Virat Kohli looks on
Hamilton: New Zealand's Tom Blundell is stumped by KL Rahul off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav as Virat Kohli looks on(AP)
         

The India cricketers were on Wednesday fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International here. India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges.

