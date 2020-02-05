e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Just the third time in ODI history - Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor combine to join unique list

India vs New Zealand: Just the third time in ODI history - Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor combine to join unique list

IND vs NZ: This was the first hundred by an India No.4 in an ODI in close to 16 months. The last batsman to score a hundred batting at No.4 for India was Ambati Rayudu against West Indies on October 29, 2018.

cricket Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shreyas Iyer and Ross Taylor (R)
Shreyas Iyer and Ross Taylor (R)(PTI Images)
         

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century went in vain as Ross Taylor’s unbeaten century powered New Zealand to a four wicket victory against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. In the high-scoring encounter, Kiwi batsmen prevailed as they upstaged the high-profile Indian batting line-up. The two centurions of the match, Iyer and Taylor, combined to script a unique record in ODIs.

This is only the third time in the history of One-Day Internationals that both number fours have crossed the three-figure mark. Out of the six players, only Taylor has remained not-out.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2007 Harare: AB de Villiers (107) and Tatenda Taibu (107)

India vs England, 2017 Cuttack: Yuvraj Singh (150) and Eoin Morgan (102) 2017

New Zealand vs India, 2020 Hamilton: Shreyas Iyer (103) and Ross Taylor (109*)

Iyer’s latest heroics have seemingly put an end to the number four debate for India. A dozen players were tried but none was able to provide the answer until the arrival of Iyer. After a struggle of more than three years, it looks like he has finally solved India’s No. 4 riddle with his maiden century.

This was the first hundred by an India No.4 in an ODI in close to 16 months. The last batsman to score a hundred batting at No.4 for India was Ambati Rayudu against West Indies on October 29, 2018.

As for Taylor, he retuned to form with a fine century and this was his 21st in the 50-over format. He has now slammed three centuries against India in ODIs and fourth at this venue.

“It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance. We were fortunate with the left-right hand combination and we were able to target the short leg-side boundary,” Taylor said during the post-match presentation

“It’s been a happy hunting ground for me. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series,” he added.

