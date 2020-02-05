India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli does a Jonty Rhodes; affects spectacular run out - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:24 IST

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is someone who takes fielding very seriously. Kohli, when he hangs those golden boots, is destined to go down as one of India’s best batsmen ever and as the most successful captain. But one of the biggest things that will be a part of his legacy will be the importance to fitness and to ground fielding that he brought into the team.

INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND - LIVE SCORE & COMMENTARY

Speaking to the media ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Kohli had emphasised on the team’s need to field better. On Wednesday, the captain led from the front as he affected a spectacular run out to dismiss the dangerous Henry Nicholls.

The Kiwi opener was going great guns, batting on 78 off 82, when he was called for a quick single by Ross Taylor. Kohli, who was fielding at short cover attacked the ball aggressively. He picked up the ball and threw it at the stumps while he was mid-air. The ball crashed into the top of the stumps and despite a desperate dive, Nicholls was found short of his stumps.

ALSO READ: Homeless, empty stomach, century against Pakistan: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits big at ICC U19 World Cup

Such acrobatic fielding is synonymous with former South African great Jonty Rhodes, who rose to prominence with his gravity defying run out of Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup. It was Rhodes who elevated the status of fielding in international cricket to an art form from being just another chore.

Kohli’s effort brought India back in the match as the Kiwis were ahead in the chase till that point.