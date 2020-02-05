e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly in ODI elite list

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly in ODI elite list

Virat Kohli, who scored 51 off 63 deliveries, currently has 5123 runs as skipper and he is well ahead of Sourav Ganguly (5082) in the list.

cricket Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli in action during the first ODI between India and New Zealand.
Virat Kohli in action during the first ODI between India and New Zealand.(AP)
         

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has been enjoying a brilliant run of form and during the first ODI encounter against New Zealand in Hamilton, he was once again among run as he scored a brilliant half century to guide his side to a big total. In the process, he leapfrogged Sourav Ganguly in the list of India skippers with most ODI runs. Kohli, who scored 51 off 63 deliveries, currently has 5123 runs as skipper and he is well ahead of Ganguly (5082) in the list. The record belongs to MS Dhoni who has scored 6641 runs followed by Mohammed Azharuddin (5239).

READ: Aakash Chopra narrates story of how Sachin Tendulkar helped Virat Kohli

Most runs as India captain in ODIs:

6641 MS Dhoni (172 innings)

5239 M Azharuddin (162 innings)

5123 Virat Kohli (83 innings)

5082 Sourav Ganguly (142 innings)

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer survived being dropped three times before scoring his maiden one-day international century as India racked up a massive 347-4 in their 50 overs.

Iyer, dropped on eight, 11 and 83, scored 103 and shared in stands of 102 with captain Kohli (51) and 136 with KL Rahul (88 not out) as India continued their strong limited overs form following a 5-0 sweep in the T20I series.

READ: ‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal became only the fourth opening pair for India to have made their debut in the same ODI. The last instance when two debutants opened the batting for India was when KL Rahul and Karun Nair batted against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Tim Southee (2/85) picked up two wickets for the hosts.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

